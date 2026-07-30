Clearfield, PA – Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is reminding eligible older adults that Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) vouchers are still available for a limited time.

The vouchers can be used to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and eligible food items at participating farmers’ markets and farm stands throughout the region. The program helps support both the nutritional needs of older adults and local agricultural producers.

Area residents who meet the program’s eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply as soon as possible while supplies last.

To determine eligibility and receive an application, contact Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2691.

“Our goal is to help older adults maintain access to healthy, nutritious foods while supporting our local farmers,” said Kathy Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging. “We encourage anyone who believes they may qualify to contact us before the vouchers are gone.”

For more information or to apply, call 814-765-2691.

About Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults by providing services, advocacy, information, and programs that promote independence, health, and dignity throughout the communities it serves.