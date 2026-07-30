CLEARFIELD, PA–Clearfield County Republican Committee will hold their summer picnic on Thursday, August 6 at 6 p.m. at the VFW Pavilion, 1145 Industrial Park Road, Clearfield.

Congressman GT Thompson will highlight the evening.

The picnic is an opportunity to meet the Republican candidates and officials and discuss issues that are important to Clearfield County voters. Attendance is free.

Anyone interested in volunteering for upcoming 2026 campaign activities is encouraged to come out and learn more about the Republican County Committee.

Hot dogs and drinks are provided, bring a covered dish to share if you are able. For additional information please contact 814-590-2475, clearfieldcountygop.com or follow us on Facebook at Clearfield County GOP.