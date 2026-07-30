BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces felony assault and fleeing charges after police said he assaulted a man at a Brookville gas station, hit a fuel pump, and led officers on a pursuit through a cemetery.

According to a criminal complaint, Tristen L. Shugar, 30, of Reynoldsville, was charged on July 27 following an incident at a gas station on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville Borough. Court records show he faces the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Intentional Desecration of Public Monument, Misdemeanor 2

DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely, Misdemeanor

Harassment, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Trespass by Motor Vehicle, Summary

Accidental Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, Summary

Brookville Borough Police said officers responded to the scene at 5:34 p.m. for a report of a fight in progress. According to the affidavit of probable cause, people at the scene pointed toward a black Jeep leaving the property.

The affidavit notes a state trooper attempted to stop the Jeep in a neighboring parking lot. Police said Shugar evaded the trooper by driving through grass and back onto Allegheny Boulevard.

The affidavit states officers initiated a pursuit as the vehicle traveled at high speeds past a nearby school. According to the complaint, the Jeep drove through a cemetery on Cemetery Road, damaging at least seven tombstones. Police said the vehicle stopped after hitting a large tombstone.

According to the affidavit, Shugar then fled on foot and ignored police commands to stop before officers took him into custody. Police reported in the complaint that Shugar was barefoot, smelled strongly of alcohol, and had slurred speech. Officers found five unopened alcoholic beverages inside a cooler in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Police said Shugar refused a blood test at the hospital.

According to surveillance video and witness statements described in the affidavit, Shugar confronted a man outside the gas station, threw him to the ground, and repeatedly punched and kicked him. Investigators said the victim suffered two fractured ribs along with injuries to his face and head.

The complaint says a bystander tried to help the victim and was also struck several times by Shugar. According to police, Shugar then entered his Jeep, hit a fuel pump, drove through the gas station yard, and fled.

Court records show Shugar was arraigned on July 28 in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.

He is currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $200,000 monetary bail, according to the docket.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 3 with Judge Bazylak presiding.

The post Brookville Police: Local Man Behind Bars After Violent Gas Station Attack Leads to High-Speed Chase, Smashed Tombstones appeared first on exploreJefferson.