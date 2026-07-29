WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A out-of-state driver escaped injury after his SUV lost control on Interstate 80, struck a tree, and overturned onto its roof in the median.

According to a recent report from PSP DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred on July 5 at 2:50 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 87.9 in Washington Township.

State police reported that Jogendra A. Ayatha, 25, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was driving a 2024 Toyota RAV4 westbound in the right lane of travel.

The crash occurred when Ayatha lost control of the vehicle, troopers said. The Toyota traveled off the roadway into the center highway median, where it struck a tree and overturned, coming to a final rest on its roof.

Ayatha was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and reported no injuries, according to the report.

Troopers noted that they cited Ayatha for driving a vehicle at an unsafe speed.

The post SUV Strikes Tree, Overturns in Interstate 80 Median in Washington Township appeared first on exploreJefferson.