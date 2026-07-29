DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – Think about that for a moment. Maybe it was a restaurant someone finally recommended, a shop you happened to walk into, or a contractor you learned about only after hiring someone else.

Your first thought may have been: “I wish I had known about this business years ago.”

Clarion County is filled with businesses people would gladly support if they knew more about them or remembered them when the need arose.

That is why Hopper Corp created the Clarion County Business Showcase, a direct mailer featuring local businesses and delivered to approximately 10,000 households throughout the area.

Each copy gives residents a quick look at businesses they may not have discovered yet, along with familiar names worth remembering. A restaurant may catch your attention today. A contractor, insurance agency, retailer, or service provider may become useful months from now.

When the Showcase arrives, take a moment to look through the businesses featured. Keep it nearby when something catches your eye. You may not need every business on it today, but the next time you find yourself asking, “Who do I know that does that?”, the answer may already be in front of you.

For local businesses, that is the value of being included. Customers do not always make a purchase the first time they see a business. Sometimes the first impression simply helps them recognize the name later. When the need finally arises, familiar businesses are more likely to come to mind.

The Clarion County Business Showcase gives businesses an affordable way to reach approximately 10,000 local households, with advertising options starting at just a few cents per household.

Only a limited number of advertising positions are available in each issue so participating businesses have room to be noticed rather than getting lost among dozens of competing ads.

Businesses interested in appearing in an upcoming edition should contact Hopper Corp early to reserve a position before the next Showcase fills.

Call 814-275-6675 or email info@hoppercorp.com to check availability.

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