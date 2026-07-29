BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Legacy Archery’s 5th Annual Open House begins tomorrow, running July 30–31 and August 1, and the shop is gearing up for one of its biggest weekends of the year.
The event brings together sales, range activities, giveaways, food, and brand reps, creating a laid‑back, come‑and‑go atmosphere for anyone who wants to stop in, talk gear, shoot a little, and spend time around the shop.
Sales for the Weekend
- Carbon Hoyt bows — $300 off
- Flagship bows from Mathews, Hoyt, Prime, Elite, Bowtech, and PSE — $200 off
- Scent Lok and Skre clothing — 20% off
- Rinehart and Big Shot targets — 15% off
- Saddle equipment — 15% off
- Tree stands and sticks — 15% off
- Beast Broadheads — 15% off
- TenPoint crossbows — 10% off
- Titan blind — includes two free chairs
- Millennium Buck Hut — $100 off
- Hamskea rests — $50 off
- A dozen arrows— 20% off
Several range activities will be set up for the weekend, including a small 3D course, a long‑range shoot, and the Rat Trap challenge.
Giveaways will run throughout the event, featuring items such as a Kamado grill, a Millennium tree stand with sticks, a Rinehart 3D target, sights, a dozen Easton arrows, and door prizes added as the weekend goes on.
Brand reps from Hoyt, Prime, Elite, Bear, TenPoint, Rinehart, Scent Lok clothing, Titan Blinds, Millennium, Trophy Line, and Hunt Arsenal will be on‑site, giving visitors a chance to talk gear, ask questions, and get hands‑on guidance.
Food will be cooked on a Kamado grill, and corn hole will be set up for anyone who wants to play while stopping in. It’s a relaxed, come‑and‑go weekend — a chance to check out deals, shoot a little, and spend time around the shop.
For updates and additional announcements, visit them on Facebook.
Visit Legacy Archery at 5328 Route 322, Brookville, Pa.
The post SPONSORED: Legacy Archery’s 5th Annual Open House Begins Tomorrow: Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/07/29/sponsored-legacy-archerys-5th-annual-open-house-begins-tomorrow-heres-whats-happening-178126/