BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Legacy Archery’s 5th Annual Open House begins tomorrow, running July 30–31 and August 1, and the shop is gearing up for one of its biggest weekends of the year.

The event brings together sales, range activities, giveaways, food, and brand reps, creating a laid‑back, come‑and‑go atmosphere for anyone who wants to stop in, talk gear, shoot a little, and spend time around the shop.

Sales for the Weekend

Carbon Hoyt bows — $300 off

Flagship bows from Mathews, Hoyt, Prime, Elite, Bowtech, and PSE — $200 off

Scent Lok and Skre clothing — 20% off

Rinehart and Big Shot targets — 15% off

Saddle equipment — 15% off

Tree stands and sticks — 15% off

Beast Broadheads — 15% off

TenPoint crossbows — 10% off

Titan blind — includes two free chairs

Millennium Buck Hut — $100 off

Hamskea rests — $50 off

A dozen arrows— 20% off

Several range activities will be set up for the weekend, including a small 3D course, a long‑range shoot, and the Rat Trap challenge.

Giveaways will run throughout the event, featuring items such as a Kamado grill, a Millennium tree stand with sticks, a Rinehart 3D target, sights, a dozen Easton arrows, and door prizes added as the weekend goes on.

Brand reps from Hoyt, Prime, Elite, Bear, TenPoint, Rinehart, Scent Lok clothing, Titan Blinds, Millennium, Trophy Line, and Hunt Arsenal will be on‑site, giving visitors a chance to talk gear, ask questions, and get hands‑on guidance.

Food will be cooked on a Kamado grill, and corn hole will be set up for anyone who wants to play while stopping in. It’s a relaxed, come‑and‑go weekend — a chance to check out deals, shoot a little, and spend time around the shop.

For updates and additional announcements, visit them on Facebook.

Visit Legacy Archery at 5328 Route 322, Brookville, Pa.

The post SPONSORED: Legacy Archery’s 5th Annual Open House Begins Tomorrow: Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on exploreJefferson.