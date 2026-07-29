REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces multiple criminal charges after police say he repeatedly returned to a Reynoldsville convenience store, pounded on the windows, and harassed shoppers and employees last week.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department, 30-year-old Zane Gregory Gibb, of Reynoldsville, was arrested on July 21. Court records show police charged Gibb with the following offenses:

Defiant Trespass, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment, Summary

An affidavit of probable cause states officers responded to One Stop on East Main Street multiple times between the night of July 20 and the early morning of July 21. Police said store workers reported a man was pounding on the building windows and shouting at people inside.

According to the complaint, Gibb left the area before police arrived during the initial responses. The affidavit indicates Gibb continued to return to the property, pound on windows, and yell directly at customers.

Officers spoke with the store owner, who stated Gibb was banned from the property, according to the complaint. Police reported they warned Gibb as he walked toward his apartment that he was not allowed to return. A short time later, police were called back to the business where they witnessed Gibb return to the property, leading officers to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit states.

According to the court docket, Gibb was committed to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bail. He remains in custody.

On July 28, Gibb waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, sending all charges to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas, the docket indicates.

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