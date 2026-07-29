JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State police are investigating three unrelated incidents involving harassment and charges of underage possession of alcohol in Jefferson County, according to recently released reports.

Harassment Charges Pending in Jefferson County

The Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville are investigating a harassment incident in Jefferson County.

According to PSP, troopers received a report of harassment on July 12 along Route 949 in Heath Township.

Police said a 31-year-old man from Hartstown allegedly harassed a 31-year-old woman from Sigel. Harassment charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Underage Alcohol Charges Filed in Falls Creek

Two juveniles are facing charges following an alleged underage drinking incident in Jefferson County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers responded to a location along Main Street in Falls Creek Borough at approximately 6:59 p.m. on July 7.

Police said two known juveniles were found consuming or possessing alcohol. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

Harassment Investigation Results in Charges in Reynoldsville

Charges have been filed following an alleged altercation in Jefferson County.

According to a July 28 report from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers responded to Phillips Street in Reynoldsville Borough at approximately 9:02 p.m. on June 9 for a reported disturbance.

Police said a 44-year-old Reynoldsville man went to a residence to retrieve his firearms, prompting an altercation with a 50-year-old Reynoldsville woman, who allegedly sprayed the man with pepper spray.

Charges for disorderly conduct and harassment were filed against both parties through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

The post Recent Police Reports Detail Harassment Investigations, Underage Drinking Charges appeared first on exploreJefferson.