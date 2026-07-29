HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police are accepting applications for the Academy Internship Program, which allows eligible college seniors to complete their final semester while training to become Pennsylvania State Troopers.

Students interested in participating in the program must submit their applications by Sept. 30, 2026.

Through agreements with colleges and universities across the Commonwealth, eligible students can complete their final semester at the PSP Academy in Hershey. Those who successfully complete cadet training earn the academic credits needed to graduate while beginning their careers as state troopers.

The program is part of the Pennsylvania State Police’s ongoing effort to recruit the next generation of law enforcement officers. The recently approved 2026-27 state budget includes funding for four additional cadet classes, supporting approximately 380 new cadet appointments. To date, Gov. Josh Shapiro has secured funding for 16 cadet classes to train more than 1,600 new troopers.

“The foundation of our mission is to protect our communities across the Commonwealth, and that begins with recruiting the next generation of Pennsylvania State Troopers,” said Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Currently, the internship program includes agreements with 20 colleges and universities, including Slippery Rock University and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, with additional partnerships in development.

The Pennsylvania State Police also continue to expand the Law Enforcement Academic Partnership (LEAP) program, which allows enlisted and retired troopers to receive college credit for academy training while pursuing associate or bachelor’s degrees.

Although a college degree is no longer required to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper, officials say the internship program provides students with a streamlined path to finish their education while entering law enforcement.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license from any state and be at least 20 years old when applying. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, but not yet 40, when entering the academy. Upon graduation, troopers must be Pennsylvania residents and possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

There is no cost to apply or attend the academy. Cadets receive a salary during training, along with room and meals at no charge.

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