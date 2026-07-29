Benezette, PA – The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jacob Pistner as its new Conservation Education Coordinator, effective August 3, 2026. Pistner will succeed Ben Porkolab, who will transition into the role of President & Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

Pistner brings more than a decade of experience in education, environmental stewardship, and public service to KECA. His background combines classroom instruction, conservation, and community engagement, making him an outstanding fit to lead KECA’s growing conservation education initiatives.

Most recently, Pistner has served as a Resource Conservation Technician with the Elk County Conservation District, where he administered the Chapter 102 Erosion and Sedimentation Program, provided technical assistance, and delivered environmental education programs. Prior to joining the Conservation District, he spent 10 years teaching woodworking, engineering, computer graphics, video media, and construction systems at both State College Area School District and Clearfield Area School District.

A graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in K-12 Technology Education, Pistner has built his career around helping others learn through hands-on experiences and meaningful community engagement. In addition to his professional experience, he is a published outdoor author with his book The North American Wild Turkey And Why I Don’t Have One through Meraki Press, and other works appearing in the regular column On The Bucktail Trail featured in Evers and Elk Magazine. His writing further demonstrates his passion for Pennsylvania’s natural resources and outdoor heritage.

“We are excited to welcome Jacob to the KECA family,” said Ben Porkolab, incoming President and CEO of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. “His passion for conservation, strong educational background, and commitment to serving our communities make him an exceptional addition to our team. I am confident Jacob will continue to build upon the outstanding conservation education programs KECA has become known for while inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”

Pistner expressed his enthusiasm for joining the organization.

“KECA has become a staple in our region, promoting a resource that is truly unique to our community,” said Pistner. “I’m excited for the opportunity to combine my passion for education and the outdoors while helping people of all ages better understand and appreciate Pennsylvania’s incredible natural resources. It is an honor to join an organization whose mission aligns so closely with my own values.”

As Conservation Education Coordinator, Pistner will oversee KECA’s extensive educational programming, including school outreach, public presentations, youth camps, distance learning opportunities, and hands-on conservation experiences. He will work to further KECA’s mission of Conserving and Enhancing Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for Future Generations by fostering an appreciation for wildlife, habitat, and the importance of conservation among visitors and residents alike.

Pistner’s appointment comes at an exciting time for KECA as the organization continues to expand its educational reach, serving tens of thousands of students and visitors each year while supporting conservation efforts throughout Pennsylvania.

For more information about the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and its conservation education programs, visit www.ExperienceElkCountry.com.