BANKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Rossiter man was airlifted with suspected serious injuries last week after a deer leaped directly onto his moving motorcycle in Banks Township.

According to a report released on July 27, 2026, by State Police in Punxsutawney, the single-vehicle accident occurred on July 20 at 6:13 a.m. on Hillman Road, west of Lockvale Road, in Banks Township, Indiana County.

PSP Punxsutawney say 39-year-old M. McCracken, of Rossiter, was driving a 2005 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic southbound on Hillman Road.

According to police, the crash occurred when a deer leaped from the western side of the roadway, landing directly onto the seat of the motorcycle and into McCracken’s arms. Unable to maintain control of the Harley-Davidson due to the deer, McCracken veered across the center line into the northbound travel lane and was ejected from the vehicle.

McCracken landed in a ditch along the east side of the roadway, and the motorcycle continued traveling south unmounted for approximately 80 feet before exiting the eastern side of the road and coming to a rest in the ditch, according to police.

Police say McCracken suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a landing zone, where he was flown by STAT MedEvac to Penn Highlands DuBois for emergency treatment. He was not using a motorcycle helmet.

Assisting state police at the scene were volunteer firefighters from the Big Run Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, and STAT MedEvac.

Troopers say McCracken will be charged with a traffic violation for operating a motorcycle without required protective headgear while driving with a motorcycle permit.