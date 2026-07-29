JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man accused of driving while high on methamphetamine and crashing his vehicle along Route 219, severely injuring his passenger, was held for court in Jefferson County yesterday.

Court documents show that the following charges against 35-year-old Kevin Allen Steele were held for court during a preliminary hearing July 28 in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana:

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, Felony 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane, Summary

The case has advanced to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Steele remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $50,000 monetary bail, the court docket indicates.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 14, 2025, on State Route 219 near Brubaker Road, the criminal complaint said. According to the affidavit of probable cause, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at 12:57 a.m.

Emergency personnel on the scene worked to extract a female passenger trapped inside a silver 2011 Mazda 2, police reported. The vehicle had traveled off the roadway and was lodged underneath a flatbed trailer, the affidavit said.

A witness told investigators that Steele had been driving the vehicle and was lying down in the back of a van parked across the street, the affidavit continued. When a trooper approached the van, Steele allegedly identified himself as the driver.

The complaint notes that Steele spoke in a rapid manner and displayed exaggerated movements. His eyes appeared abnormally watery and bloodshot, and his pupils were noticeably constricted, the trooper reported in the affidavit. Suspecting impairment, the trooper then began conducting a DUI investigation along with the crash investigation, the complaint said.

When asked to explain how the crash occurred, Steele stated, “I can’t,” according to the affidavit. Steele then allegedly told police he opted to drive because his girlfriend was falling asleep. He also reportedly stated that he “didn’t understand” what he did and must have “caught an edge” prior to crashing, while repeating “I don’t know,” police said.

Police said Steele denied recent drug use but admitted to past issues with methamphetamine. Steele failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a drug recognition expert evaluation, according to the affidavit. A search of his person following his arrest yielded a small silver spoon with suspected methamphetamine residue, the complaint said.

A laboratory toxicology report issued on May 28, 2025, confirmed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Steele’s blood, according to the affidavit.

The female passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash, including a head injury with a brain bleed, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung, the affidavit said. She was later transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital for severe hand injuries that resulted in the loss of her right thumb, police added.

Charges were filed on May 18, 2026, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

The post DuBois Man Accused of Felony Assault DUI Following Jefferson County Car Crash Held for Court appeared first on exploreJefferson.