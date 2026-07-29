UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police say a 70-year-old man escaped injury after his SUV lost control during heavy rain and overturned on Interstate 80 in Union Township.

According to a public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 12:59 a.m. on July 10 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 74.5.

State police report that Charles S. Brenner, of Hoboken, New Jersey, was driving a 2026 Hyundai Tucson eastbound on I-80 when he lost control of the vehicle during heavy rainfall. The Hyundai exited the south side of the highway onto the berm and struck an embankment. The SUV continued moving eastbound along the south shoulder before overturning and coming to a final rest in the center of the roadway, police said.

The report noted Brenner was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision and reported no injuries. He refused emergency medical transport from the scene, according to police.

Assisting state police at the crash site were emergency personnel from the Corsica Volunteer Fire Department, Brookville Fire Company, and Jefferson County EMS.

Brenner was cited with a traffic violation for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, according to the report.

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