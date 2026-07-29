Deborah E. Werneth Bowers passed peacefully at her home on July 24, 2026, at the age of 63. Born on March 17, 1963, daughter of the late Gloria Klancer Werneth, Deborah was a beloved wife, mom, sister, and devoted advocate for animal rescue.

Deborah is survived by her devoted husband, S. Casey Bowers, with whom she shared a loving bond since their marriage on December 13, 2002. She was a proud mother to her late son, Danial Ruffner, and is also survived by her sons, Trevor (Tara) Skrzypek, and Trenton Bowers.

Deborah was the beloved sister of Kathy (Richard), Susan (Mark), Ricky (Mary Lou), Cindy (Patrick), Terry (Janice), and Michael (Lisa). She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary. Deborah is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Deb’s warmth, kindness, and unyielding spirit touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the countless animals she rescued over the years.

Family and friends are welcome on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. at Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry Township, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Beaver County Humane Society in her honor, continuing her legacy of love for animals.

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