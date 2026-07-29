CLEARFIELD, Pa.— Ongoing public concerns regarding the Moshannon Valley Processing Center (MVPC) in Decatur Township have prompted a clarification regarding the county’s limited legal authority over the federal facility.

Commissioner Dave Glass was absent due to a prior engagement.

Sherilyn Sheets of Clearfield, a local minister, addressed the board after participating in a “Love Thy Neighbor” vigil outside the facility alongside faith leaders from Philadelphia. Sheets read a letter urging the commissioners not to renew the county’s agreement with GEO Group, the private company operating the processing center. The letter cited ongoing concerns from opponents regarding healthcare quality, civil rights violations, and alleged detainee mistreatment, asking officials to evaluate whether the economic return to the county justifies the human impact.

Other members of the public also addressed the board to condemn conditions at the facility and urge commissioners to oppose the center’s continued operation.

Additionally, commissioners reviewed a written statement and received a phone call from detainee Constance Lindsay. Lindsay explained that she is a legal resident and the primary caregiver for her mother, a U.S. citizen with kidney disease. Lindsay shared that she was detained following an arrest on the island of St. Martin for possession of hemp, which is illegal there, and asked the commissioners for assistance.

Following public comment, Commissioner Chairman Tim Winters read a formal statement to address what he characterized as common misconceptions surrounding the processing center.

Winters emphasized that the facility operates under federal jurisdiction, meaning county officials have no legal authority to order its closure regardless of local action. While acknowledging public frustration with the immigration system—noting that he shares some of those concerns, Winters stated that grievances must be directed to federal representatives rather than county government.

Winters provided operational statistics to highlight the facility’s role as a short-term processing hub:

Transfers: Between Jan. 1 and June 30, the facility logged 6,798 arrivals and 6,820 departures.

Between Jan. 1 and June 30, the facility logged 6,798 arrivals and 6,820 departures. Population: As of Tuesday, total occupancy stood at 1,644 detainees, including 49 females.

As of Tuesday, total occupancy stood at 1,644 detainees, including 49 females. Court Operations: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) court operates daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with occasional weekend sessions. The court conducted 1,364 hearings in June alone.

Winters noted that while the current intergovernmental agreement deadline is Sept. 28, the county has not yet received a renewal proposal from ICE. Under the contract, Clearfield County serves strictly as an administrative pass-through entity, with GEO Group maintaining full operational responsibility and legal liability.