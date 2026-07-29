CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Two residents addressed the Clearfield Area School Board regarding rising budget costs and elementary class sizes during a combined meeting to review and vote on items for the 2026-2027 school year.

Resident Bill Ogden spoke on the district’s long-term financial stability in light of rising operational costs and a shrinking tax base. Ogden noted that while tax increases are never popular, the district’s budget has grown by $9 million over the past six years despite losing 1,100 students—a dynamic he called unsustainable.

Ogden urged board members to consider non-traditional solutions, such as establishing savings plans or endowments, consolidating programs or administrative services with neighboring districts, or generating revenue by providing food preparation services to outside organizations. He also suggested exploring alternative academic calendars, including longer school days to shorten the school year or adjusting operational months to reduce winter heating costs.

“If I have a theme, it is ‘Is anyone looking at it?'” Ogden said, encouraging the board to solicit ideas from students and the broader community. “We can do this, but we have to want to.”

Resident Patty Green also addressed the board, voicing concern over second-grade class sizes. Green shared that her granddaughter has struggled academically and expressed reluctance to attend school due to a lack of individualized attention.

Superintendent Terry Struble reported that 164 students are currently enrolled in second grade for the upcoming school year across seven classrooms, resulting in an average of 23 to 24 students per class. Struble noted that the district’s target cap is 25 students per classroom. He thanked Green for her input and encouraged her to meet with elementary principals to address her granddaughter’s specific needs.

Later in the meeting, board members reviewed enrollment figures for lower grades. The district has 110 students registered for kindergarten—down from 132 last year—who will be split across five classrooms with 15 to 16 students each. First-grade enrollment currently stands at 135 students.

Struble added that most professional staffing positions for the 2026-2027 school year are filled, though the district is still actively recruiting a Spanish teacher and four to five paraprofessionals.