CLEARFIELD, PA– Raising awareness and funds for the Youth Mentoring Program at Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield, the 2026 Corner Concert Series continues it’s weekly performances in Lower Witmer Park next to the river in downtown Clearfield every Friday night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

August 7 will feature the husband and wife duo of ‘Temptation Alley’ sponsored by BioGraphics.

The popular local classic rock band ‘Over the Influence’ performs on August 14, sponsored by Swisher Concrete Products and Dottie Spera of RealtyOne.

‘R.H.O.D.E.S.’, a contemporary gospel music group sponsored by Turkey Hill Heritage Bible Church will bring their talents to the stage on August 21.

Rounding out the month on August 28 will be a new band called ‘Linchpin’ playing a wide variety of classic rock, 90’s grunge, today’s hits and originals, sponsored by BioGraphics of Clearfield.

All concerts are free but donations are appreciated.