(StatePoint) A healthy school year starts before the first day of class. The American Medical Association (AMA) is sharing six tips to help families prepare children for a healthy return to the classroom.

1. Pack nutritious food: When packing your child’s lunch and snacks, include a variety of healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean or plant-based proteins and whole grains. As much as possible, try to avoid highly processed food products, such as processed meats and sugar-sweetened drinks such as soda and juice. To help you make the healthiest choices for your growing child, read nutrition labels carefully and choose foods that are lower in sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.

2. Make sleep a priority: A good night’s sleep is essential to overall health, especially as children develop. School stress, illnesses and other factors can keep kids from getting enough sleep. Set a consistent sleep routine and bedtime to keep the whole family on track. Teens should aim for 8-10 hours of sleep per night and children between 6 and 12 should get 9-12 hours. Keep cell phones out of the bedroom to improve sleep time and quality. If your child experiences persistent sleep issues, talk with their doctor to find out if it’s caused by a sleep disorder and whether treatment is needed.

3. Get up-to-date on MMR vaccination: Be aware that the United States is seeing the highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, and measles spreads very easily, often before you realize that you — or the people around you — are sick. Measles is more than a rash. It is an extremely contagious, airborne virus that can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling, blindness and even death, especially in babies and young children. An MMR vaccine is the best way to avoid spreading measles, mumps and rubella and prevent children from getting sick. There is no treatment for these infections, so vaccination is the best defense. Nearly everyone who doesn’t get an MMR vaccine will get sick if exposed to measles, mumps or rubella. Be sure your child is up to date on MMR vaccination to protect them against severe complications. Doing so will help keep them from missing out on school and help you from missing work to care for a sick child.

4. Limit screen time: People are on their devices more than ever before. Too much screen time can have negative mental and physical health effects and increase feelings of loneliness. The start of a new school year is a good time to replace screen time with other activities, such as after school clubs, sports, playdates, reading, quality family time and sleep. Screen-free meals and keeping devices out of bedrooms can also help children build healthier habits.

5. Protect their smile: Establishing good dental routines, including brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits, will help make these habits stick and keep kids smiling. Poor dental hygiene is associated with health complications later in life, making it especially important to establish good dental habits early.

6. Prevent spread of norovirus: Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea or both, and can spread quickly in schools. It is the leading cause of foodborne illness, but it is preventable. When buying school supplies, stock up on cleaning supplies as well. Cleaning frequently touched surfaces and modeling good hand-washing habits for your children can help prevent the spread of norovirus and other gastrointestinal germs. If your child develops GI symptoms, keep them home from school for at least 48 hours after symptoms stop to prevent spreading the virus to others.

For more back-to-school health information, visit the AMA website at https://www.ama-assn.org.

“Backpacks, notebooks and pencils are classroom essentials — but one of the best school supplies you can give a child is a healthy start,” said AMA President Willie Underwood, III, MD. “Prioritizing physical and mental health helps students arrive ready to learn, grow and thrive all year long.”