Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.22/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 22.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.04/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 17.8 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.255 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.50/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.79/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is up 23.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 95.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

July 27, 2025: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

July 27, 2024: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

July 27, 2023: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

July 27, 2022: $4.49/g (U.S. Average: $4.26/g)

July 27, 2021: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.21/g, up 8.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.12/g.

Hagerstown- $4.12/g, up 21.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.90/g.

York- $4.24/g, up 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.18/g.

“Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state over the last week, as continued escalations between the U.S. and Iran, renewed Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and fresh Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries combined to keep upward pressure on both crude and refined product markets,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, a weekend pullback in hostilities offered some relief, with oil prices opening sharply lower Sunday, suggesting the pace of increases at the pump may moderate in the days ahead. For now, motorists should expect prices to remain elevated, but the intensity of further gains will depend heavily on how the geopolitical situation develops in the coming week.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy