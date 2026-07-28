SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. – When UCIP opened in 1987, one of its first hires was Julie Combs, a direct support professional who immediately felt at home.

UCIP was one of the few established residential homes in the region at the time, and Combs remembers those early days clearly: a small staff, a new program and a workplace where she felt valued from the start.

Building a foundation

Combs’ first role is the same one she proudly holds today: direct support professional. In her early years at UCIP, the work was hands-on and wide-ranging. Staff were trained in medication administration, transported individuals to day programs and appointments, supported daily living tasks and kept the home running smoothly. But the heart of the job was always the same: learning each individual’s needs, interests and routines, and helping them stay active and connected in the community.

A friend encouraged Combs to apply, but meeting UCIP’s individuals during an outing is what convinced her. She said she knew right away that UCIP was where she wanted to be.

A philosophy that endures

UCIP’s “walking beside” philosophy has guided Combs throughout her career. To her, it means treating individuals with dignity and respect and supporting them as equals.

“We don’t lead, and we don’t follow. We walk with our individuals through their daily lives,” Combs said.

Growth and change

Over the decades, Combs has watched UCIP expand its programs and broaden opportunities for individuals. Employment services now help individuals secure jobs and learn their responsibilities with the support of job coaches. Community habilitation provides assistance to individuals living independently or with family. UCIP also encourages meaningful community involvement—from attending local events to building relationships at churches and neighborhood establishments.

Combs said those connections have helped individuals become well known and welcomed throughout the community.

Impact on individuals and families

Combs has seen how employment can change lives. Individuals make work friends, earn their own spending money and take pride in their accomplishments. Families remain closely involved, with transportation provided for visits and activities. She said UCIP’s support strengthens families, friendships and community ties.

A culture that lasts

When asked about UCIP’s workplace culture, Combs describes it simply: caring people working together as a team. She said that was true in 1987 and remains true today.

Moments that matter

Combs’ proudest moments aren’t tied to awards or milestones. They’re found in everyday interactions—especially after long, busy days filled with outings and responsibilities.

“One of the individuals will turn before bed and say, ‘Thank you for taking us.’ Those moments stay with you,” she said. Combs said those small exchanges remind her why she chose this work and why she continues to stay.

Why she stayed

Her reason for staying at UCIP for decades is straightforward.

“I love my job,” Combs said.

Looking ahead

Combs hopes UCIP continues to thrive, grow and enhance the lives of the individuals it serves. After so many years of service, her commitment to the organization remains as strong as ever.

UCIP continues to build on the foundation created by longtime employees like Combs. The organization is currently hiring direct support professionals and other team members who want to make a meaningful impact in their community.

To learn more about UCIP or view current openings, visit the organization’s website.

The post UCIP Employee Spotlight: Julie Combs Marks 37 Years as One of UCIP’s Longest‑Standing Employees appeared first on exploreJefferson.