JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Two Ohio residents were injured after a vehicle struck a guide rail and overturned on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to PSP DuBois, the crash occurred at approximately 10:46 a.m. on July 11 on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 94.2 in Washington Township.

Police reported a 17-year-old male from Lebanon, Ohio, was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry east in the slow lane when the vehicle crossed into the passing lane, struck a guide rail, and drove into the median. Police said the vehicle then overturned, landing in a creek on its roof.

Troopers said the driver suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois. A passenger in the vehilce, 18-year-old Addisyn G. Martin, of Springboro, Ohio, also suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by Jefferson County EMS, according to the police report.

Police noted that both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

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