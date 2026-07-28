REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Reynoldsville man is in the Jefferson County Jail on felony drug charges after authorities say he arranged a methamphetamine sale disguised as a pet food delivery while on house arrest.

According to court documents, 58-year-old James Warren Blake III faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Court records show Blake is held in Jefferson County Jail after failing to post $50,000 bail.

A criminal complaint filed by the Reynoldsville Borough Police states an officer arranged a controlled drug buy with a confidential informant on October 27, 2025. Police said Blake used a cell phone belonging to an incarcerated individual to text the informant.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Blake told the informant to buy cat food and dog food and pretend to work for Postmates. Blake told the informant he could not receive visitors because he was on house arrest, the compliant says.

Officers bought pet food at a local store and provided the informant with $250 in Jefferson County Drug Task Force funds, the complaint states. Police said the informant went to Blake’s residence on Vo Tech Road and handed him the pet food and cash.

According to the affidavit, Blake went inside the home and returned with suspected methamphetamine wrapped in a dollar bill, along with $40 in cash change. Police said Blake told the informant to reach out again if additional items were needed. The complaint notes the substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 7.66 grams.

Court records show a preliminary hearing for Blake is scheduled for August 6 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

The post Reynoldsville Man Jailed After Allegedly Using Pet Food Delivery to Cover for Meth Sale appeared first on exploreJefferson.