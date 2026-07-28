JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating incidents involving suspected drug possession, disorderly conduct, and harassment in the area.

Drug Possession Arrest Made After Union Township Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Jefferson County resulted in a suspected drug possession arrest and DUI investigation.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop in Union Township at approximately 2:20 p.m. on July 24.

During the investigation, police said the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. The individual was placed under arrest for suspected DUI.

Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Illinois Man Cited for Disorderly Conduct in Jefferson County

An Illinois man was cited after troopers allegedly observed him urinating in public in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers observed a man at approximately 9:42 p.m. on July 10 urinating on the roadway along Interstate 80 westbound between his truck and trailer in view of the public.

Police noted the 33-year-old Algonquin, Illinois, man was issued a non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Two Charged Following Physical Altercation in Snyder Township

Two Brockport residents are facing charges following a reported physical altercation in Jefferson County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers responded to Rattlesnake Road in Snyder Township at approximately 1:20 a.m. on July 11 for a report of harassment involving physical contact.

Police said a physical altercation occurred between a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both of Brockport.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

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