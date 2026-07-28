Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on a pair of construction projects impacting Interstate 80 (I-80) in Centre County; one to enhance traffic safety by providing a direct connection between I-80 and Interstate 99 (I-99) and the other to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of nearly 12 miles of road in Boggs and Snow Shoe townships.

The contractor for the High-Speed Interchange project between I-80 and I-99 will implement lane closures along I-80 eastbound and westbound starting Tuesday, July 28. These lane closures are expected to continue through Friday, July 31, while the contractor prepares the next phase of traffic control on I-80 eastbound.

Starting on Saturday, August 1, the contractor will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction through the work zone for the high-speed interchange project. Drivers in the left (passing) lane of I-80 eastbound will use a crossover lane at mile marker 159.2 to travel across the median onto I-80 westbound. Concrete barriers will separate eastbound and westbound traffic while eastbound traffic continues in the westbound passing lane to another crossover lane at mile marker 162.5. Eastbound traffic will use that crossover lane to travel back across the median onto I-80 eastbound.

The current traffic pattern on I-80 westbound, where the contractor is maintaining two lanes of traffic by keeping the right (travel) lane open and shifting traffic onto the shoulder, will remain the same. PennDOT anticipates this pattern remaining in place until the fall of 2027.

Also on Tuesday, July 28, the contractor for PennDOT’s Interstate preservation project impacting I-80 between mile markers 147 and 159 in Boggs and Snow Shoe townships plans to begin milling and paving operations, shoulder backup, and guide rail installation on the westbound side. The contractor will close the travel lane between mile markers 157 and 154 resulting in traffic being reduced to a single lane in the westbound direction through the preservation project work zone. PennDOT expects this lane closure to remain in place until early September.

All construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The high-speed interchange project includes building the interchange, ten bridges, four retaining walls, five box culverts, seven sign structures, and three changeable message boards. It also includes constructing new and rebuilding existing roadways and ramps, drainage improvements, installing Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) devices, guide rail and highway lighting, pavement marking, stream improvements, and miscellaneous construction. Work will continue through the next five construction seasons, ending in 2030. Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh, PA, is the contractor on the $259 million contract.

The preservation project near Milesburg includes milling, paving, preservation work on four bridges, installation of various ITS devices, guide rail upgrades, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., of State College, PA, is the contractor on the $13.5 million project. PennDOT anticipates work for this construction season ending in November and continuing into the 2027 construction season.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.