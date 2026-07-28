DuBois, PA – Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to announce the graduation of its Graduate Medical Education (GME) program residents and fellows in family medicine, psychiatry and sports medicine.

This year’s graduating class represents excellence in patient care, clinical training and medical education. Of the 13 graduates, five will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare.

“Graduate medical education plays an important role in developing highly skilled physicians who are committed to delivering compassionate, high-quality care,” said Betsy Lingle, Penn Highlands Healthcare GME Director. “We are incredibly proud of our graduates and are especially pleased that several have chosen to continue their careers with Penn Highlands Healthcare, where they will make a lasting impact on the communities we serve.”

This year’s class includes the following graduates, listed by specialty:

Family Medicine

Dominick Hanyok, DO , a graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will join Erie County Medical Center as a hospitalist.

, a graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will join Erie County Medical Center as a hospitalist. Karthik Kailash, DO , who earned his medical degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO, will begin his career as an attending hospitalist.

, who earned his medical degree from Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO, will begin his career as an attending hospitalist. Brianna Shaffer-Kunes, MD , a graduate of Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare, joining Penn Highlands Family Medicine in Punxsutawney. Dr. Shaffer-Kunes also will help mentor and proctor current residents at Penn Highlands Brookville Rural Health Center and the Family Medicine Residency Clinic in DuBois, PA.

, a graduate of Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare, joining Penn Highlands Family Medicine in Punxsutawney. Dr. Shaffer-Kunes also will help mentor and proctor current residents at Penn Highlands Brookville Rural Health Center and the Family Medicine Residency Clinic in DuBois, PA. Gabrielle Papia, DO , who received her medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will serve as a hospitalist with Erie County Medical Center.

, who received her medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will serve as a hospitalist with Erie County Medical Center. Satyam Sharma, DO , a graduate of Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO, will continue his training as a sports medicine fellow at Penn Highlands DuBois.

, a graduate of Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kansas City, MO, will continue his training as a sports medicine fellow at Penn Highlands DuBois. Jing Su, DO, who earned her medical degree from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, NJ, will pursue an addiction medicine fellowship at Cooper University Hospital.

Psychiatry

Antony DiNunzio, DO , who earned his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare as an inpatient psychiatrist serving patients at Penn Highlands Connellsville and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

, who earned his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare as an inpatient psychiatrist serving patients at Penn Highlands Connellsville and Penn Highlands Mon Valley. Christopher Kropiewnicki, MD , a graduate of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, PA, will join Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre as an attending outpatient psychiatrist.

, a graduate of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton, PA, will join Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre as an attending outpatient psychiatrist. Imelda Mahmutaj, MD , who received her medical degree from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio, will continue with Penn Highlands Healthcare as an inpatient psychiatrist at Penn Highlands Connellsville and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.

, who received her medical degree from the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio, will continue with Penn Highlands Healthcare as an inpatient psychiatrist at Penn Highlands Connellsville and Penn Highlands Mon Valley. Vinisha Reddy, DO , a graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will pursue a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry in Charlotte, NC.

, a graduate of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, PA, will pursue a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry in Charlotte, NC. Alexander Young, MD, who earned his medical degree from East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, NC, plans to work as a traveling physician before beginning a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry.

Sports Medicine

Wesley Michael Paul, MD , who completed his sports medicine fellowship at Penn Highlands DuBois, will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare as a physician with Penn Highlands Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in State College, PA.

, who completed his sports medicine fellowship at Penn Highlands DuBois, will remain with Penn Highlands Healthcare as a physician with Penn Highlands Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in State College, PA. Kartik Pottepalem, DO, who also completed the sports medicine fellowship at Penn Highlands DuBois, will practice in an outpatient orthopedic clinic in New Jersey.

Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Graduate Medical Education program offers comprehensive, hands-on experience across multiple fields, including training in family medicine, psychiatry and sports medicine. The ACGME-accredited program is designed to develop professional and caring physicians who deliver high-quality and compassionate care to patients.

For more information on Penn Highlands Healthcare’s Graduate Medical Education program, visit www.phhealthcare.org/gme.