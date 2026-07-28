Joseph G. “Papa Joe” Raybuck, 96, of Boggy Run Road, Brockport, PA died on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at his residence.

Born on June 13, 1930, he was the son of the late George W. and Dorothy Hetrick Raybuck. On June 19, 1951, in Brookville, PA, he was married to Margaret Lou “Marty” Ross and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2019.

He had been employed at Brockway Glass as a tool and die maker, retiring in 1993. Joe had a life long dedication to emergency services. He was a founding member and served as the first chief at the Horton Twp. Vol. Fire Department. He also served in the roll of fire police captain for Horton Twp. Over the years, Joe also was active as an Elk County fire policeman, a Jefferson County fire policeman and served with the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed training the next generation of firefighter and was a fire instructor at the Smethport Fire School. Joe also was involved in the local EMS stations and was a past attendant with the Brockway Ambulance Association from its very beginning. He was a member of the Horton Twp Sportsmen’s Club and was a proud member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially wine making.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandra (Gordan Kent) Buzard of Brockport, PA; a daughter-in-law, Karen Raybuck of Sigel, PA; grandsons, Gordan Buzard Jr., Alan Buzard and Dustin Raybuck; a granddaughter, Master Sergeant Tessa (Robert Gillette) Raybuck; and great-grandchildren, Annabelle Short, Kasey Short, Alexander Raybuck.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Raybuck; a granddaughter, Christina Buzard Delia; sisters, Edna Orr, Dorothy Jean Shindledecker; and a brother, Ben Raybuck.

A private graveside service will be held at Temple Cemetery in Hazen, with Rev. Dr. Victor Baxter officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Horton Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 17, Brockport, PA 15823.

The Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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