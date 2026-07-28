CLEARFIELD, PA– The Coat and Sneaker Closet at Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S Second St, Clearfield, will be open just in time for new school shoes.

Bring your kids on Saturday, August 8 or Saturday, August 15 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. and have them fitted for a free pair of sneakers.

There are no financial requirements. However, parent (or guardian) and child must both be present. For more information about the Coat & Sneaker Closet, call 814-765-9222 or visit their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield).

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.