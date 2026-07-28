CLEARFIELD, PA- The Clearfield County Commissioners have issued a local disaster emergency declaration for Clearfield County due to significant flooding in the southern part of the county.

The commissioners stated the county EMA office is working closely with local, state and federal emergency officials as well at the American Red Cross to address all issues as effectively as possible.

“We are monitoring the situation in the affected areas as closely as possible and express our hopes that all residents stay safe throughout the event,” said the commissioners.