HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Two Pennsylvania House Republicans are preparing legislation that would set statewide limits on some automated surveillance technology and give municipalities a say over whether automated license plate readers can be used in their communities.

State Reps. David H. Rowe, R-Snyder/Union/Mifflin/Juniata, and Josh Bashline, R-Clarion/Armstrong, announced Friday, July 24, that they plan to introduce a two-bill package aimed at automated license plate readers, facial-recognition systems and other technology that electronically collects and keeps information about people.

The proposal is being framed as a Fourth Amendment issue. The technology can help law enforcement in serious investigations, but it can also collect information about people who aren’t accused of doing anything wrong.

Rowe’s bill would set statewide standards for the use of automated surveillance technology. A co-sponsorship memo circulated in the House says the bill would require a government agency to obtain a warrant before using the technology to search for or track a specific person or license plate, unless there are exigent circumstances.

The bill also would limit how long collected information could be retained and require automated license plate readers to be clearly identified with signage, similar to signs required for certain automated speed-enforcement systems. The memo says the rules would not apply to ordinary security cameras that record video without automatically identifying people or harvesting personally identifiable information.

“These tools can serve legitimate law enforcement purposes, but Pennsylvanians should not have to choose between public safety and their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable government surveillance,” Rowe said. “We can—and should—protect both. I believe these bills strike that balance by protecting Pennsylvanians’ privacy while ensuring that police have access to critical information in dire situations.”

Rowe said advances in surveillance technology have made it possible to collect, store and analyze information about people on a scale that wasn’t possible a generation ago. In the co-sponsorship memo, Rowe and Bashline said those systems can create detailed records of where a person lives and works, who they associate with, where they worship, what political events they attend and when they seek medical care or legal advice.

Bashline’s bill would give local governments the authority to adopt an ordinance placing a moratorium on the installation and use of automated license plate readers within their municipal boundaries.

“Communities across Pennsylvania have different needs and different perspectives when it comes to the use of surveillance technology,” Bashline said. “Local elected officials should have the authority to determine whether automated license plate readers are the right fit for their communities. This legislation gives municipalities a voice while preserving the ability of law enforcement to utilize these tools where they have local support.”

As of the July 24 memo, the measures had not yet been formally introduced as bills. The memo says formal legislation is expected to be introduced soon.

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