PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man faces charges after he allegedly bought goods from a local store with a check and later canceled payment on it.

According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Michael James Ferko was charged on July 22 following an investigation by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department.

The complaint states that on April 23, Ferko issued a check for $16.57 to a local grocery store. Police say Ferko purchased goods from the store using the check and later placed a stop payment on it.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, bank officials confirmed that Ferko requested the stop payment. Officers examined a copy of the check, which contained Ferko’s signature, state driver’s license number, and telephone number.

The complaint states that police tried calling the phone number listed on the check, but found it was disconnected. Store representatives attempted to contact Ferko by mail in late May, but the letter was returned as undeliverable, according to the affidavit. Police say the total restitution due, including a service fee, is $66.57.

According to court records, Ferko is charged with the following offenses:

Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 3

Bad Checks, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 17 at 9:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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