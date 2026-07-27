CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation announces the application period for the 2026 CCCF Community Grant Program from Saturday, August 1 through 4 p.m. on Friday September 18 via the CCCF website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org.

The program is available to community-based organizations, municipal government groups, schools and local non-profits who seek funding for important community projects and programs.

Last year, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation received over 70 applications and were able to fund 49 projects with a total of $186,995 awarded to the approved projects. Including the 2025 awards, the CCCF Community Grant Program has, since inception, awarded over $612,000 to projects benefiting communities and citizens across all areas of Clearfield County.

The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors and the Grant Review Committee encourage any group or organization that have a viable project under consideration for 2027 to file an application and note that having a 501c3 designation is not a requirement to file a grant application.

Organizations not registered as a 501(c)3 charitable organization can consider partnering with a local government or a 501c3 organization or they can file a standalone application. Non 501(c)3 organizations will be requested during the application review process to submit additional information verifying their need, purpose and legitimacy. Organizations that received CCCF grant funding in prior years are reminded they must file their Grant Completion Reports for all prior funding before any new funding will be considered.

For the first time in 2026, the CCCF Grant Program will have additional funds made available from the Mary Lee Woolridge Fund for the Arts established by the estate of Jane Lee Yare. Honoring the wishes of Ms. Yare, grants from the Mary Lee Woolridge Fund for the Arts will support and encourage the arts in Clearfield County. Examples of what will be considered for funding include: art shows and exhibits, community theater groups, art and music programs, school art and music programs, church / community choral groups, and craft / artisan projects.

Interested applicants are reminded, applications will only be accepted via the online grant portal which can be accessed at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org – no paper applications will be accepted. When using the online application system, applicants will need to create a user account and password to gain access to a blank application. Users can complete the application during their initial visit to the website or they can save the application and return at a later date to continue working on it. All applications must be completed thoroughly and include supporting documentation proving the cost and need within the community or program area to be considered. The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on Friday September 18 – NO EXCEPTIONS.

Once the application period closes on Friday September 18, all submitted applications will be reviewed and scored by the CCCF Grant Committee who will make recommendations to the CCCF Board of Directors who will make the final decision on awards at their October board meeting. Grant awardees will be notified in November of their award and publication of the grant award list will be done shortly thereafter. Grant award checks will either be mailed out to recipients in early January of 2027 or will be released when the grant recipient meets any stipulations required by the CCCF Board of Directors. All funded projects are expected to be completed by December 31, 2027.

Any questions regarding the grant application process or the grant program should be emailed to cccfexecdir@outlook.com.