Travel is booming, but navigating the endless sea of online booking apps, shifting policies, and overwhelming information can quickly turn a dream vacation into a logistical headache. That is where Brittany Runyan steps in.

As the owner and independent travel advisor behind Escape Goat Travels, Brittany is on a mission to bring a deeply personal, stress-free approach back to the travel industry.

The Spark: From Education to Exploration

Before stepping into the travel world, Brittany spent 13 years in education, dedicating her time to helping students grow, succeed, and become the best versions of themselves. While she loved making a meaningful impact, she found herself looking for a career that would offer the flexibility to work around her own family’s busy schedule.

“One day while scrolling through Facebook, I came across a post about becoming a travel advisor,” Brittany shares. “I was curious to learn more and thought it would be a fun change—but it quickly became so much more than that.”

What truly cemented the transition was her natural ability to connect with people.

“What I love most is getting to know my clients and their families. That’s truly my biggest strength,” she says. “My clients are never ‘just a booking’ to me. I genuinely enjoy taking the stress off people and turning their travel ideas into something exciting, personal, and memorable.”

Why Now? Family and the Modern Travel Boom

The timing for Escape Goat Travels couldn’t be better. While the desire to explore the world is higher than ever, travelers are increasingly frustrated by the transactional, automated nature of modern booking engines.

“People want more help than ever sorting through endless online options,” Runyan explains. “The most exciting part is getting to create trips tailored specifically to each client instead of ‘one-size-fits-all’ vacations.”

But beyond the market demand, the driving force behind her business is close to home.

“Honestly, my family is the biggest reason why now,” Brittany told exploreClarion.com. “I don’t want to miss out on field trips with my girls or opportunities to volunteer in their classrooms. Owning Escape Goat Travels allows me to build a career I love while still being present for the moments that matter most.”

Apps vs. Experts: The Real-Person Advantage

In an era dominated by discount travel algorithms, Brittany emphasizes that a smartphone app can only take a traveler so far.

“Booking sites can reserve a hotel or flight, but they don’t truly know you,” she points out. “A travel advisor helps match clients with the right destination, resort, cruise, room type, excursions, and timing for their specific needs and budget.”

Perhaps the biggest advantage comes when the unexpected happens.

“I’m there before, during, and after the trip if something goes wrong or plans change. Clients get real support from a real person—not a chatbot or endless hold music.”

Tailored Specialties and 2026 “Hidden Gems”

Escape Goat Travels caters to a wide array of travel desires. Brittany specializes in family vacations, couples escapes, babymoons, cruises, Disney vacations, tropical getaways, and quick, relaxing weekend escapes. She takes particular pride in helping busy families and couples align their vacation visions with their actual budgets.

When asked where travelers should look to visit next, she points to two standout destinations:

St. Lucia: “It’s absolutely stunning with beautiful beaches, rainforest scenery, amazing food, and a more romantic, relaxed feel compared to some busier Caribbean destinations.”

“It’s absolutely stunning with beautiful beaches, rainforest scenery, amazing food, and a more romantic, relaxed feel compared to some busier Caribbean destinations.” Ireland: “It is becoming increasingly popular for travelers looking for breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and unique experiences beyond the typical beach vacation.”

It’s All in the Details

Brittany’s meticulous nature ensures that no aspect of a client’s itinerary is left to chance. She obsesses over the hidden logistics that can make or break an experience—including flight connections, transportation transfers, resort locations, room categories, and overall pacing.

“I want my clients to enjoy their vacation instead of feeling rushed, stressed, or surprised by unexpected issues once they arrive,” she says.

As for her own travel habits? Brittany never leaves home without a portable phone charger.

“Between travel apps, photos, boarding passes, and maps, your phone battery disappears quickly while traveling,” she advises.

And while she is busy sending others on their dream getaways, her own bucket list includes a trip to Alaska to witness the Northern Lights and a journey through Ireland to explore small villages, historic castles, and dramatic coastal views.

The Bottom Line

Ultimately, Brittany views her business as a partnership with the community, aimed at restoring the joy of anticipation that should come with every trip.

“Travel should feel exciting, not stressful. I handle the details so my clients can focus entirely on making memories. My goal is always to make travel feel easier, more exciting, and more personal from start to finish.”

Ready to plan your next getaway? Connect with Brittany on the Escape Goat Travels Facebook page.

The post Business of the Week: ‘Travel Should Feel Exciting, Not Stressful’ – The Story Behind Escape Goat Travels appeared first on exploreJefferson.