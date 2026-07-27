DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — A Brockway man suffered suspected minor injuries last week after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his pickup truck on Interstate 80 in DuBois.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred July 22 at 11:47 p.m. in a work zone along the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 101.9 in DuBois.

State police report that Keith A. Bartlett, 39, of Brockway, was driving a 2025 GMC Sierra westbound in the right lane of travel when Bartlett fell asleep while driving.

Police say the GMC Sierra drifted off the right side of the roadway onto the shoulder, where it struck a roadside guardrail. Following the impact with the guardrail, the vehicle continued off the highway and came to a rest in an adjacent grassy area.

Bartlett, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision, suffered suspected minor injuries. He was not transported from the scene for emergency medical treatment, according to the report.

The GMC Sierra sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed from the scene by Zimmerman Towing.

Troopers cited Bartlett with a traffic violation for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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