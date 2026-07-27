Americans have been treated to the nationwide tour of the Union Pacific

Railroad’s “Big Boy” steam locomotive for a few months now. Crowds have lined Big Boy’s route wherever it went. Being the railfan that I am, I knew Ihad to see it for myself. I caught it, both trackside and on display, and I am so pleased that I did.



For those who don’t follow railroad history, the American Locomotive Works (ALCO) in Schenectady, New York, built 25 of these behemoths for the Union Pacific, starting in 1941. Since the UP moves freight over the Rocky Mountains, it has always been interested in high-power units. At a time when early diesel locomotives were sporting 1,500 horsepower, Big Boy checked in at 6,000 HP, besting even today’s high-powered diesels.

As the first unit rolled out of the ALCO shops, a worker scrawled “Big Boy” in chalk on the front. The nickname stuck. However, over time the higher maintenance required by a steam locomotive in comparison to a diesel became its downfall. Eventually, all 25 were retired; the last Big Boy revenue run was in 1959. Some ended up being cut up for scrap. Nine non-running units are on display, such as the one at Steamtown in Scranton, PA. Union Pacific saved Big Boy #4014, and eventually got it back into running condition. Big Boy started to tour the West from its home in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 2019.

Two events coincided with UP’s decision to take Big Boy around the country in 2026. America’s 250th Anniversary was a good opportunity forgiving Americans an opportunity to view a railroading icon. Additionally, UP is in the process of trying to merge with eastern rail mainstay Norfolk Southern. “Uncle Pete” wasn’t about to miss a PR opportunity. When the eastern part of the tour was announced a few months back, and it was going to roll from Harrisburg, to Altoona, and on to the Curve, I knew I needed to see it.

So, a few weeks before Big Boy was going to steam its way here, I did some scouting for a trackside viewing spot, though, many others did the same. When I got to my trackside destination at Union Furnace, near Tyrone, I realized that a couple thousand others had the same idea. I managed to squeeze into a narrow parking spot and made my way to the tracks.



There is no mistaking the arrival of Big Boy. Its steamboat-style whistle can be heard for miles. I got ready for its approach but was unprepared for its passing. I can’t really describe what it was like to be 40 feet from a locomotive with that size and presence pass by. Mind-blowing might be close; a modern diesel unit rolling by can’t compare. After that brief moment, I knew I had to see more. It was going to be on display in Norfolk Southern’s Altoona Rose Yard the following two days, so I knew another road trip was coming the next day.



I have rarely witnessed an event attended by so many people that was so well-organized. I parked at PNG Park, home of the Altoona Curve, and waited no more than ten minutes for a shuttle bus to the exposition. You could get up close to Big Boy, its consist of cars painted in UP’s Armour Yellow, and also the handful of Norfolk Southern “250,” patriotic-themed

locomotives that were painted there at the Juniata Locomotive Shops, that ran with Big Boy for braking on downgrades. Norfolk Southern provided tents for shade with cooling fans and free bottles of water.



The rockstar in all of this is Ed Dickens, UP’s director of steam operations. He’s the man at the throttle of Big Boy, and it is obvious that he loves his job. The guy was wonderfully accommodating; he answered questions from everyday people who came to see Big Boy, willingly signed autographs, posed for photos with kids wearing engineer caps, and let a few into the cab to blow the whistle. Not once did he let all the attention irritate him.

After I had my fill of looking around, I waited no more than five minutes for a shuttle back to my car. On the drive home, I marveled at the planning that went into such an event. I also marveled at the fact that there were tens of thousands of people congregating trackside, in Altoona, and at Horseshoe Curve, all wanting to see Big Boy, and not worrying nor arguing about politics; it was so refreshing.



With one exception.

Governor Josh Shapiro, never wanting to miss a PR opportunity, showed up in Altoona, proclaiming to the media that he would never let the Juniata Locomotive Shops fall by the wayside. The Little Man even climbed up into Big Boy’s cab, though he needed a boost to get to the step. I was surprised to see him, since he rarely ventures west of Harrisburg, except for occasional visits to Pittsburgh. The read that I get from Josh Shapiro is that he is not about public service, as an elected official should be. He’s all about himself. He has no authority the future of the Juniata Shops. That’s up to Norfolk Southern, and maybe Union Pacific; not that you would want to close one of the premier rebuild and repair shops in the country. I believe that his appearance in Altoona was nothing but a thinly veiled campaign event. At a time when so many Americans are looking for something to cheer about and enjoy, without a political cloud hanging over it, I found his appearance disappointing.



The Little Man’s appearance notwithstanding, I had a great time following Big Boy over two days. I came home with two takeaways. One, now I truly know why I have always loved trains. Two, I believe that it is time for Josh Shapiro to be cut loose and have to buy his own hair gel. Maybe buy some of those shoes that make you look taller. But then, he wouldn’t be able to order from the kids’ menu in restaurants.