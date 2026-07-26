DUBOIS, PA–Penn Highlands Healthcare is excited to announce that “A Winter’s Eve Celebration,” the health system’s annual holiday event, open to the public, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, in the DuBois Country Club ballroom.

Embracing the seasonal theme of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” the evening will include music, dancing, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar showcasing specially curated, themed cocktails.

The evening also will feature several unique fundraising activities, all to support a great cause.

Registration for “A Winter’s Eve Celebration” will open in October. Ticket pricing and additional details will be released at that time.

For more information, please contact the Penn Highlands Fund Development department at 814-375-3901 or email PHHFundDevelopment@phhealthcare.org.