Name: Thomas “Tom” M. Maloney

Born: January 9, 1949

Died: May 17, 2026

Hometown: Brookville, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He also served the community through his membership with Brookville Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville, as well as other community organizations.

The Brookville Honor Guard presented military honors during his funeral service.

He was laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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