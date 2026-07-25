HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced Thursday that $42 million has been authorized for the first qualified projects under the state’s Rural Health Transformation Plan.

The funding will support 66 projects across Pennsylvania, including renovations, structural improvements, equipment purchases and supplies for hospitals, health care providers and rural health facilities.

The money is the first portion of Pennsylvania’s $193 million in federal Rural Health Transformation funding. DHS said distribution of the funding is still pending approval of the selected projects by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Projects were eligible for up to $1 million each. The funding can be used for needs such as emergency and non-emergency medical transportation, behavioral and maternal health care access, medical technology for screenings and services, and critical structural repairs.

The state said the first year of the five-year plan will focus largely on rapid response program payments, with additional funding opportunities expected to be announced.

Pennsylvania’s plan was developed after feedback from rural health stakeholders, community and education leaders, county commissioners, the General Assembly and several state departments, including Human Services, Health, Aging, Insurance, and Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The broader plan focuses on technology and infrastructure, workforce support, maternal health, behavioral health, aging and access, and EMS and transportation.

The Rural Health Transformation Fund was created through the federal budget reconciliation bill last summer. Pennsylvania’s award totals about $193.3 million, funded through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information about Pennsylvania’s Rural Health Transformation Plan is available at dhs.pa.gov/ruralhealth.

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