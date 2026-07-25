In this quiz: the party leading voter registration this year, state universities plan to consider a new type of degree, and the state budget adds a new requirement for elementary schools.

Asha Prihar of Spotlight PA

In this week’s quiz: the party leading voter registration this year, state universities plan to consider a new type of degree, and the state budget adds a new requirement for elementary schools.

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