CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Grassflat man will stand trial for allegedly molesting two young girls.

State police charged David Wilbur Holliday, 83, with six felony counts each of indecent assault person less than 13 years old and unlawful contact with minor in May.

After a preliminary hearing during centralized court on Wednesday, District Judge Joseph M. Morris ruled that all charges be sent on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. Holliday’s bail is set at $200,000, unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a family member notified police that Holliday molested two juveniles in or around 2014 and 2015. This witness said one of the girls was committing self-harm as a means of coping with trauma from the assaults.

The girl’s father called police on Dec. 14, 2022, saying Holliday called his daughter, asking her to meet him at an intersection about half a mile from his home, because he wanted to give her something. When he found out about what was going on with Holliday, he drove to where the girl was waiting for Holliday and got there just moments before Holliday arrived.

Holliday had six pomegranates with him as he knew the girl liked them. Holliday said to him “I did not rape neither of your daughters” before he drove away. The father said he did not mention anything to Holliday about the investigation and did not know why Holliday made that statement.

Investigators interviewed the children on Dec. 20, 2022, at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center. Each child allegedly disclosed that Holliday had taken them to his residence and placed them on his bed. He then reportedly lifted their shirts and touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions when they were approximately five and seven years old.

They also stated that he would squeeze their behinds in an inappropriate way as he helped them get onto a trampoline or when he gave them piggyback rides.

The girls talked about other juvenile females who Holliday allegedly victimized, but those victims did not want to be involved with the investigation.

During a phone conversation with Holliday on April 12, 2023, one of the victims confronted Holliday about what he had done. Holliday told her multiple times that he did not remember doing anything to her. He asked her to “kindly erase it from her mind.” He apologized, adding again that he did not remember doing anything to them. On May 22, 2026, investigators interviewed Holliday at the state police barracks. Police state in the affidavit that Holliday appeared to have a very good memory and was able to recount multiple stories about things from the 1960’s and his time in Vietnam. He denied the allegations, but admitted that he gave a car, money and groceries to their family. He agreed that he had taken the girls to his residence multiple times, according to the report.