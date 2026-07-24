WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, United States Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) announced a $20 million National Science Foundation grant for Penn State University to develop new semiconductor and quantum materials.

The funding will establish a new facility that merges physical automated research tools with artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen domestic technology manufacturing and our workforce.



“I am proud to announce that Penn State will receive $20 million to further develop emerging technologies that will power America’s future,” Rep. Thompson said. “Penn State is a world-class institution, leader in research, and this funding will help develop a national model for training the next generation.”



“Penn State is grateful to Congressman Thompson for his continued leadership and support of the impactful research taking place at Penn State,” said Andrew Read, senior vice president for research at Penn State. “This investment is an encouraging sign that the federal government remains committed to sustained investments in America’s research universities, whose work is essential to preparing our nation for the challenges ahead.”



The $20 million grant will support the creation of the Layered and Thin Film Technologies with Intelligent Cloud Experimentation (LATTICE) Programmable Cloud Laboratory, which will focus on: