JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — State police are investigating an animal cruelty case and two separate suspected DUI incidents stemming from unrelated events in the region.

Three Deceased Cats Found in Burnside Borough Dumpster

The Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating an animal cruelty case in Clearfield County.

According to police, three deceased cats were found in a dumpster in Burnside Borough on July 22.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.

Harwick Man Taken Into Custody During DUI Investigation

A Jefferson County traffic stop led to a suspected DUI investigation earlier this month.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a DUI stop at approximately 7:22 p.m. on July 4 in the 200 block of Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville Borough.

Police said a 39-year-old Harwick man operating the vehicle was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Rossiter Man Taken Into Custody Following Traffic Stop

A separate traffic stop in Indiana County also resulted in a suspected DUI investigation.

According to the PSP Punxsutawney, troopers stopped a vehicle at approximately 11:52 p.m. on July 22 in the block of West Side Street in Canoe Township.

Police said a 25-year-old Rossiter man was taken into custody as part of a driving under the influence investigation.

The post State Police in Punxsutawney Launch Investigation After Deceased Cats Found In Dumpster appeared first on exploreJefferson.