ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision on Route 36 in Eldred Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, the accident occurred on July 23 at 3:30 p.m. on State Route 36, just north of Park Road in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

State police reported that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Route 36. A 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Route 36, as the driver of the northbound Silverado attempted to make a left-hand turn into a gravel parking lot along the roadway. During the turn, the vehicle pulled into the path of the oncoming southbound pickup truck, striking the truck.

Both vehicles came to a final rest inside the gravel parking lot.

According to police, neither driver was injured as a result of the impact. State police noted both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both pickups sustained minimal damage, remained operable, and were driven from the scene.

After investigation, troopers cited cited the driver of the turning pickup truck with a traffic violation for failing to yield when turning left.

State Police did not release the names of the individuals involved in the collision.

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