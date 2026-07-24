LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Gatesman Auto Body has served the community since 1951, providing dependable automotive care backed by ASE certification and I‑CAR Gold training.

The family‑owned shop handles a full range of services, including state inspections, wheel alignments, diagnostics, brake and exhaust repairs, A/C service, and routine maintenance.

Their collision center offers frame and unibody straightening, computerized paint matching, refinishing, and support with insurance claims. Customers who need transportation during repairs can take advantage of available Enterprise rentals.

In addition to repair and collision work, Gatesman Auto Body provides AAA towing, lockout assistance, and accident recovery for drivers who need help on the road.

The shop is located at 28177 Route 66 in Lucinda and is open Monday–Thursday from 8:00–5:00 and Friday until 4:30.

To schedule service, call 814‑226‑9468.

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