CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Curwensville man accused of possessing explicit images of children, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Austin Tyler Dubois, 27, is charged with 190 felony counts each of sexual abuse of children-child sex abuse material (child pornography) and criminal use of communication facility, as well as four misdemeanor counts of design/copy obscene material-depict minor.

His case now moves on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. He is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the FBI received information from a printing center in Maryland regarding a photo order that contained explicit images of minors. The order contained approximately 10 photos of which four were of nude minors and six were explicit cartoon/anime images. The company mistakenly shipped them to “Blake of Kitsune” at Dubois’s address in Curwensville.

On Oct. 10 state police and FBI investigators contacted Dubois at his residence and questioned him about the photos. He initially stated he did not know anything about the order. But after police advised him where the photos were shipped, he reportedly indicated “Blake of Kitsune” was his email address.

He signed a consent form to have his cell phone reviewed. Police allegedly found multiple photos of minors in diapers and one of a nude minor female.

After further questioning, Dubois stated he used an online printing service one time for explicit anime but did not believe it contained any child sex abuse material. He said he may have received the package but did not recall if he opened it. If it were in his home, he did not know where, he said.

A forensic download of his cell phone allegedly revealed several images of child sexual abuse material, including the four images sent to be printed. In all, investigators recovered 190 images of child sexual abuse material from the device, according to the report.