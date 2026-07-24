CLEARFIELD, Pa. – Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield is inviting the community to experience an afternoon of Polish culture, delicious food, and family-friendly fun during its Polish Festival on Friday, July 31, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guests can purchase authentic Polish cuisine, enjoy live music and dancing, and browse a variety of local vendors and artisans while spending time with residents, staff, and members of the community. Visitors will also have the opportunity to tour Colonial Courtyard and learn more about the assisted living and memory care services available.

“We always have a great time with everyone who comes out to celebrate these events with our wonderful residents and staff,” said Robyn Womer, Life Stories Director at Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield. “Our Polish Festival is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate culture while opening our doors to anyone who would like to experience the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes our community feel like home.”

Whether attendees are exploring senior living options for themselves or a loved one or simply looking for a fun local event, the Polish Festival offers something for everyone.

For more information, contact Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield at (814) 765-2246 or visit 1300 Leonard Street, Clearfield, PA 16830.