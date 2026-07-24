BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local man is facing multiple criminal charges after police allege he blocked traffic, blew his horn continuously, and aggressively confronted another motorist during a road rage incident on East Main Street in Brookville.

According to court documents filed by the Brookville Borough Police Department, 39-year-old Brian Neal Lundgren, of Brookville, was charged on July 21 following an investigation into the July 9 incident near Brush Street and East Main Street.

The criminal complaint states that police responded at approximately 10:06 a.m. after receiving a report of a pickup truck pulling a trailer stopping to pursue a driver.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a HealthRide driver told police he attempted to turn onto Brush Street when he encountered Lundgren driving a black pickup pulling a trailer. Realizing both vehicles could not fit down the narrow roadway, the driver placed his vehicle in reverse and backed onto East Main Street to yield the right of way, the complaint states.

Police say Lundgren began blowing his horn for several minutes and screaming obscenities out his window, threatening to hit the other vehicle. The affidavit states Lundgren then stopped his truck near Evans Street, got out of the vehicle, and walked toward the driver while yelling, causing the driver to fear a physical fight.

According to the complaint, several neighbors came outside after hearing the continuous honking and screaming. One witness provided police with video of the confrontation, in which officers said Lundgren can be heard shouting, “that’s why I f****** came back here.”

The affidavit states another bystander attempted to calm Lundgren down, urging him not to risk going to jail. Police noted in the complaint that Lundgren placed his hands on the bystander’s shoulders before returning to his truck and leaving the area.

Police said the victim later identified Lundgren in a photographic lineup. According to the complaint, an officer located Lundgren during a traffic stop at Home Town Market. Lundgren told the officer he had recently purchased the truck, claimed police were harassing him, and denied that any incident had occurred, the complaint continues.

Court documents show that Lundgren faces the following charges:

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gestures, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment — Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Harassment — Course of Conduct with No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 3 at 2:15 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak.

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