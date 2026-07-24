PHILIPSBURG, PA – Front and Centre Productions IGNITE Youth Theatre presents their upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

IGNITE Youth Theatre is proud to present the upcoming performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat on July 31 and August 1 at 7 p.m. and August 2 at 2 p.m. at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tells the story of Joseph, whose brothers sell him into slavery out of jealousy after he receives a special coat from his father. Through his gift for interpreting dreams, Joseph rises to become Pharaoh’s trusted advisor in Egypt and ultimately forgives his brothers, celebrating the power of hope, faith, and forgiveness.

Front and Centre Productions’ IGNITE Youth Theatre is a program designed to provide young actors and actresses the opportunity to share their talents on stage with others from different school districts in the Moshannon Valley area. With 32 talented performers, the cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is ready to retell the classic story that so many know. This production has been directed by Justine Washic, with Brooke Mignot and Ethan Washic assistant directing, with music direction by Don Henry, choreography by Sam Potter with assistance from Sophie Matson, and costume coordination by Kim Luzier.

Tickets for this performance are $10.00 and can be purchased https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/front-and-centre-productions-inc/6a09ecfa9a96cd10693ad6b6 or purchased at the door.

Front and Centre Productions, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Osceola Mills, PA with a threefold mission: (1) to present high quality arts experiences for the cultural education, entertainment, and inspiration of the Moshannon Valley communities, (2) to foster and develop artistic talents and skills of all participants, and (3) to encourage the public appreciation of the arts and to develop future audiences and supporters of the arts. Other programs include IGNITE: CHARACTERS!, ILLUSIONS Dance Studio, ILLUMINATE Music, IMAGINE Arts and Crafts, and INSPIRE Community Theatre.