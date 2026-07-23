Harrisburg, PA — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity returned more than $28,000 in unclaimed property to the United Way of Pennsylvania.

“I’m happy to return more than $28,000 to the United Way of Pennsylvania so these funds can support the organization’s important work serving communities across our Commonwealth,” Treasurer Garrity said.

Treasurer Garrity presented a check for $28,337.02 to United Way of Pennsylvania’s President, Kristen Rotz and Member Services Director, Ashley Leary.

“We’re grateful to partner with the Pennsylvania Treasury to help return these dollars to the local United Ways they belong to. Every dollar recovered is another dollar that can be reinvested into strengthening communities, supporting ALICE families, and helping people access the resources and opportunities they need to thrive,” Kristen Rotz, United Way of Pennsylvania President said. “Treasury makes searching and filing a claim easy for both individuals and nonprofits and their team is there to help every step of the way.”

This is the second return of unclaimed property to the United Way of Pennsylvania, following a return of over $160,000 in 2023.

Since taking office in 2021, Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property, including a record of over $334 million last year.

Treasury is working to return more than $5 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed unclaimed property, with the average claim worth over $1,000.

Unclaimed property can include intangible items like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks and forgotten stocks, and tangible items, such as collectible coins, jewelry and savings bonds, that most often come to Treasury as the contents of safe deposit boxes.

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search Treasury’s database, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).