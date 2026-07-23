UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two occupants escaped injury Saturday morning after their SUV hydroplaned on Interstate 80, struck an embankment, and overturned in Union Township.

Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois reported the single-vehicle crash occurred July 18 at 10:33 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 106.9 in Union Township, Clearfield County.

State police say that Kenneth L. Hall, 55, of Mill Hall, was driving a 2014 Toyota Highlander westbound in the right lane of travel with Jessica E. Hall, 50, also of Mill Hall, as a passenger.

According to the report, the Toyota Highlander hydroplaned on the wet roadway surface, causing Hall to lose control of the vehicle. The SUV exited the right side of the highway onto the grass shoulder, traveled through the grass, and struck a dirt embankment.

The impact with the embankment caused the Highlander to roll over driver-side first exactly one time. The vehicle came to a final rest in an upright position facing north on the right shoulder, according to troopers.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision and were not injured.

The Toyota Highlander was towed from the scene by McCandless Towing. Also assisting state police at the scene was Penfield Fire and EMS.

Police cited Hall with a traffic violation for failing to drive a vehicle at a safe speed, the report said.

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