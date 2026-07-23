CLEARFIELD, PA– The weather is looking great for our July 24 Corner Concert featuring the music of local singer/songwriter/recording artist Spencer Graham.

The gazebo at Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield serves as the stage every Friday night throughout the summer with music starting at 7 p.m.

The event raises money and awareness for the Youth Mentoring Program at the Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield. More info about that program can be found at childaid.org .

Organizer Steve Albert will be performing another special live painting demonstration during the concert.